Advertisement

Robbery shooting sends man to hospital in Beloit

Police say the shooting appears to be a targeted robbery that happened around 2:45 a.m.
A shooting investigation is underway.
A shooting investigation is underway.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old man was struck by a bullet fragment during a targeted robbery, Beloit police suspect.

On Monday morning, The Beloit Police Department began investigating a non-life threatening shooting in the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue. The man was struck by a bullet fragment and was treated at a local hospital. He has since been released, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Police say the shooting appears to be a targeted robbery that happened around 2:45 a.m. Three suspects entered the residence, started shooting and money was stolen.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery
Robber hit with bat by victim in Rockford
Melissa Lamesch Memorial Fund
Malta family asks for support after 9-month pregnant EMT dies in fire
Dozens of community members pay their respects during a visitation for Robert Salley, the...
Dozens attend visitation for Belvidere coach Robert Salley
The dining room at Johnny Pamcakes is empty, and the tip totals for servers that work at the...
Bartenders and servers express financial challenges
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms

Latest News

Rockford city council
Rockford City Council update
An extreme road makeover is in the works for the city of Rockford, with some of the greatest...
Rockford city council members approve 2021-2025 capital improvement program
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for fatal fire victim
Realigning jet stream is to keep cold air locked up in Canada for the foreseeable future.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/30/2020
The 26' tall cross was place on top of the bell tower at Bethesda Covenant Church in Rockford...
Bethesda Covenant restores cross to top of church