Robbery shooting sends man to hospital in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old man was struck by a bullet fragment during a targeted robbery, Beloit police suspect.

On Monday morning, The Beloit Police Department began investigating a non-life threatening shooting in the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue. The man was struck by a bullet fragment and was treated at a local hospital. He has since been released, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Police say the shooting appears to be a targeted robbery that happened around 2:45 a.m. Three suspects entered the residence, started shooting and money was stolen.

