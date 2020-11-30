Advertisement

Robber hit with bat by victim in Rockford

The suspect did not obtain any money from either victim.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating an aggravated robbery in Rockford Thursday night.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, officers were sent to the U.S. Bank at 1107 E. State St. for a report of a robbery at the ATM at 5:45 p.m. Officers learned that one of the victims had exited the vehicle to use the ATM, and as she returned to the vehicle, she was approached by a Black man, in his 40′s, tall and thin, with burns on his face.

The suspect stated that he had a gun and demanded money. He then attempted to pull the victim from the vehicle and as he did so, the other occupant in the car got out of the vehicle and struck the suspect with a baseball bat.

The suspect struck the second victim in the face and fled on foot. He did not obtain any money from either victim. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

