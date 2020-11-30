Man shot in leg during car ride, Rockford PD say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was shot in the leg in Rockford on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue on Nov. 25 for a report of a shooting victim at 10:05 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed and stated that as they were driving northbound on Kishwaukee Avenue, an unknown person and vehicle began shooting at their car. A witness stated that they saw a Black man with a thin build and long hair, shooting from an older maroon Pontiac sedan, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

