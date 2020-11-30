Loves Park welcomes new Burger King

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park welcomed its newest dining spot to the city’s growing east side.

Burger King held a grand opening on Friday for its newest franchise, which sits near the Costco at Riverside Boulevard and Interstate 90. The 35th District State Senator Dave Syverson and Miss Teen Illinois Victoria Blair Rhemrev joined the celebration.

The Burger King team said they’re ready to serve affordable and tasty food.

“I think this is a booming area. Since Javon Bea opened, and CostCo, it has really got up and coming. They have always had Sportscore and that has grown over the years, but being here on this side of I-90, I think is different and will draw a different crowd,” Dan Lupont, Burger King director of operations said.

The restaurant marks Burger King’s 37th franchise in the region.

