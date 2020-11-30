Last week for Rockford yard waste collection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While families begin decorating for the holidays, you might also want to collect the rest of your yard waste as times running out to get it picked up.

This week will be the final week of residential yard waste in the city of Rockford for the 2020 season. Yard waste must be placed in compostable paper bags or 32 gallon trash bags marked with an X. Any large pieces that cannot fit in a bag must be placed in bundles no larger than 4 feet by 2 feet and weigh no more than 50 pounds.

