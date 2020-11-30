King scores career-high 20, Marquette opens season with 90-82 win at North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, ND. (WIFR) - It’s been eight months since Jordan King last played a collegiate basketball game. The Hononegah grad went scoreless in Marquette’s Big East championship game loss to DePaul on March 9. On Sunday, the NIC-10′s all-time leading scorer wasted no time getting on the stat sheet, as she scored a career-high 20 points in Marquette’s 90-82 win at North Dakota.

King went 8-16 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers. She also tallied five assists and three rebounds in the victory.

The Golden Eagles were up by 19 at one point in the third after a King jumper in the paint made it 62-43. But the Fighting Hawks kept fighting and got it down to ten in the fourth. That’s when King drained her second triple of the game to make it 83-70 with 5:17 to play, stopping any comeback attempt by North Dakota.

King added a couple of free throws in the closing minutes to finish with 20. Marquette now turns its attention to inner city rival against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Wednesday. Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer scored 12 in the Panthers win against Bradley on Saturday night.

