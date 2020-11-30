Advertisement

King scores career-high 20, Marquette opens season with 90-82 win at North Dakota

Hononegah grad Jordan King begins her second season as the starting point guard at Marquette.
Hononegah grad Jordan King begins her second season as the starting point guard at Marquette.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, ND. (WIFR) - It’s been eight months since Jordan King last played a collegiate basketball game. The Hononegah grad went scoreless in Marquette’s Big East championship game loss to DePaul on March 9. On Sunday, the NIC-10′s all-time leading scorer wasted no time getting on the stat sheet, as she scored a career-high 20 points in Marquette’s 90-82 win at North Dakota.

King went 8-16 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers. She also tallied five assists and three rebounds in the victory.

The Golden Eagles were up by 19 at one point in the third after a King jumper in the paint made it 62-43. But the Fighting Hawks kept fighting and got it down to ten in the fourth. That’s when King drained her second triple of the game to make it 83-70 with 5:17 to play, stopping any comeback attempt by North Dakota.

King added a couple of free throws in the closing minutes to finish with 20. Marquette now turns its attention to inner city rival against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Wednesday. Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer scored 12 in the Panthers win against Bradley on Saturday night.

