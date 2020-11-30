IDPH: 6K new cases of COVID-19, 85 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 85 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 5 females 60′s, 6 males 60′s, 12 females 70′s, 11 males 70′s, 10 females 80′s, 13 males 80′s, 3 females 90′s, 2 males 90′s

DeKalb County: 1 male 60′s

DuPage County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

Kane County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

Lake County: 1 male 70′s

LaSalle County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 90′s

Madison County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 90′s

Mason County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

McDonough County: 1 male 60′s

Monroe County: 1 female 80′s

Ogle County: 1 female 90′s

Peoria County: 1 female 50′s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

Will County: 2 females 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 726,304 cases, including 12,278 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,980 specimens for a total 10,497,998.

As of Sunday night, 5,849 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,217 patients were in the ICU and 715 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 is 10.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 is 12.2 percent.

