Malta family asks for support after 9-month pregnant EMT dies in fire

MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of Melissa Lamesch — an EMT who was killed in a house fire on Nov. 25 — has created a GoFundMe to raise funds for a memorial or funeral expenses.

“I know times and money are tough due to COVID-19, but any donations are greatly appreciated,” Karl Lamesch, the fundraiser organizer said.

The family said material possessions in the home are the least of their concerns right now. The online fundraiser is at $5,455 raised, with a goal of $6,700.

“We lost our family home in the fire, my sister, her baby boy, and her cat Antonio. Every $2 helps right now,” Lamesch said.

You can donate to the Melissa Lamesch Memorial Fund here.

