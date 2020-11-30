Downtown Beloit businesses take part in window decorating contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown Beloit businesses are getting into the holiday spirit by taking part in a window decorating contest.

The way the contest works is dozens of businesses create a holiday store window and then people in the community can vote for their favorite on the Downtown Beloit Association Facebook page. Pizzazz owner Christine Drake decided to match her design to the current environment by creating a cozy christmas as people stay home this holiday season.

Have you voted for your favorite Downtown Beloit Business Holiday Window, yet? Help one of the participating businesses... Posted by Downtown Beloit Association on Friday, November 27, 2020

“So what we chose this year was a cozy at home christmas. Obviously people are staying home more so we chose cozy pajamas, robes and that makes you feel more cozy at home,” Drake said.

Any voters who take a selfie in front of a decorated window could be one of twenty people to receive a $50 dollar gift card and the best storefront window owners will win a $50 dollar gift card.

