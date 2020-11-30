Advertisement

Downtown Beloit businesses take part in window decorating contest

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown Beloit businesses are getting into the holiday spirit by taking part in a window decorating contest.

The way the contest works is dozens of businesses create a holiday store window and then people in the community can vote for their favorite on the Downtown Beloit Association Facebook page. Pizzazz owner Christine Drake decided to match her design to the current environment by creating a cozy christmas as people stay home this holiday season.

“So what we chose this year was a cozy at home christmas. Obviously people are staying home more so we chose cozy pajamas, robes and that makes you feel more cozy at home,” Drake said.

Any voters who take a selfie in front of a decorated window could be one of twenty people to receive a $50 dollar gift card and the best storefront window owners will win a $50 dollar gift card.

