Coldest temperatures since February underway, but looks to be brief

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The coldest air of the season so far is underway in the Stateline and while Monday will start off cloudy, the sunshine will soon return.

Temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s began the final day of November 2020 with wind chills in the teens. Due to the jet stream dipping well south past Illinois, winds have shifted to come out of the north-northwest. It’ll be breezy with those gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times Monday. There will be some very spotty flurries early, too as a low pressure system moves east.

For the first time in nearly two weeks, the Stateline's to experience below normal temperatures Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll wake up to temperatures in the lower 20s and wind chills in the teens Tuesday Morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will be dominant again Tuesday as we welcome December, though as winds remain out of the northwest, temperatures will again struggle, though not to the extent they will Monday. More seasonable readings in the upper 30s are a good bet Tuesday underneath the day’s unlimited sun.

The jet stream pattern is usual for this time of the year, but we’ve been so mild lately as the jet stream has stayed north. With this cold air coming right from Canada here, that’s why we are so cold. However, this will be a brief cold period. Beginning Wednesday, the colder air looks to move east away from the Stateline and bring some improvements back to the forecast.

Cold air's spilling south out of Canada, and will take up residence here for the next couple days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The jet stream will realign by midweek, allowing warmer air to return to our area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Upper level winds out of the south will keep things on the milder side here, while the cold air retreats into Canada. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

And, the milder air appears to have some staying power! All indications suggest the upper levels winds to align in such a way that cold air returns to Canada, and remains bottled up there for the foreseeable future. Beyond Tuesday, above normal temperatures are likely to reside here through at least December 10, see the latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center below. In addition, don’t be expecting much in the way of precipitation as we aren’t tracking any big snows.

Don't expect any big cold snaps to come in the near future, too. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect a slightly drier than normal pattern going into mid-December. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

