City of Rockford to host winter decorating contest for homeowners
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford homeowners are giving their house a Christmas makeover for a chance to win prizes.
The city of Rockford hosts a winter decorating challenge. Those decking the halls of their homes and yards can post pictures on their social media pages with #Decorate815 than city leaders will take a look at the pictures and give one lucky winner a $250 dollar cash prize.
The photos must be posted by noon on Dec. 14.
