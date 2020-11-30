City of Rockford to host winter decorating contest for homeowners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford homeowners are giving their house a Christmas makeover for a chance to win prizes.

DECORATING THIS WEEKEND? Enter our Winter Decorating Challenge! This winter, we encourage all residents of the Rockford... Posted by City of Rockford Government on Sunday, November 29, 2020

The city of Rockford hosts a winter decorating challenge. Those decking the halls of their homes and yards can post pictures on their social media pages with #Decorate815 than city leaders will take a look at the pictures and give one lucky winner a $250 dollar cash prize.

The photos must be posted by noon on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.