7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.

The 21-pointer is now at a local taxidermist awaiting a chest mount.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WLUK) - The window for hunting deer with guns in Wisconsin may have closed for the year, but not before one seven-year-old Oconto Co. boy could bag a trophy buck that will keep him smiling until next season.

Jericho Manske killed a 21-point deer at an Oconto Co. deer ranch. His father, Eric Manske, bragged it only took one shot for his son to take down the buck, adding “it’s always been one shot. He hasn’t ever taken more than that at an animal.”

Jericho, however, was a little humbler about his sharpshooting, saying he “really didn’t get a good shot at it,” but explaining how the bullet went in the throat and out the shoulder.

Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.(WLUK)

Eric attributed Jericho’s marksmanship to starting early… very early.

“I had him shooting a BB gun at target when he was probably one. He shot a spike when he was five in Michigan, and a six-pointer last year at six years old,” Eric recounted.

He explained that Jericho does everything. All dad does is stand behind him and press the bottom of the stock so it absorbs some of the impact on his shoulder.

“For him to shoot something like that it’s just amazing. Whether it’s on a ranch or in the wild, to watch him, see the excitement,” Eric added.

