Small Business Saturday is a big hit in the Rockford Region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Small Business Saturday is a day many local shops look forward to year-round as they know they’ll have lots of customers. Which makes this year’s holiday extra important as business struggles during the pandemic.

Small Business Saturday is a nationwide shopping holiday held the Saturday after Thanksgiving when people are on the lookout for the best deals as they check off items on their Christmas list. Owner of the Canine Crunchery Jane Femminella says shopping local is the only way businesses like hers stay open.

“This year has been really tough for small businesses. I think we really need to make a good conscious effort to shop this holiday season local, small business. and have fun,” Femminella said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.