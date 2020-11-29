RPS 205 students to participate in remote-only learning starting Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public School District 205 students will not go back to the classroom Monday. Instead the district is taking a short-term break from in-person learning.

This decision comes after a recommendation from the Winnebago County Health Department. Students will move to remote-only for the rest of the semester with hopes of going back to a mix of both in-person and remote learning on Jan. 4. The district will continue to provide grab-and-go meals and most winter sports and activities are paused.

