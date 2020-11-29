Advertisement

Rockford City Market hosts a holiday pop-up shop for Small Business Saturday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Market got in on the Small Business Saturday action by hosting a holiday pop-up shop at the indoor city market..

dozens of local vendors spread out through the two levels of the building to provide a safe and socially distant environment for shoppers. This event is meant to provide those who run small businesses out of their homes a chance to talk with customers and sell their holiday items.

“We are so excited that Small Business Saturday is still up and going with everything going on. Obviously it looks a lot different this year. but it is really encouraging to see people shop local instead of going to Amazon,” said Becca Bartels, Holiday Pop-Up Shop event coordinator.

