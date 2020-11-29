Rockford businesses take part in Spread the Light decoration contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of the Stroll On State festivities, many businesses are getting into the holiday spirit by taking part in Spread the Light, a decoration contest.

Businesses are encouraged to give it all they got, which means not only putting lights up outside but turning the interior of the shop into a winter wonderland. The businesses that participate can send photos to the RACVB for a chance to min a money prize.

“We knew we had to do it this year and do it a little bit more magical than years in the past. We try to just create the light and love in our community and bring people in. We gift wrap for free and we put so much light and love into our product,” said Jenny Ralston, Bath and Body Fusion owner.

