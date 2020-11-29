Edgebrook Cider ‘N Cinnamon held each Saturday until Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic has caused many area craft shows to be canceled, but some eager vendors are getting a chance to sell their items at Edgebrook’s Cider N’ Cinnamon arts and craft fair.

Typically the event is held on a fall weekend in October when vendors can be outdoors, but because of the pandemic things are more spread out to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. So the event is being held each Saturday leading up to Christmas with vendors using the empty storefronts to set-up shop. The event is also a way to promote Edgebrook businesses.

“It’s fantastic as any business owner. It’s great for me as a restaurant but I’m sure it’s great for stores like B Jones behind me who are locally owned in the community and they will have new people see their business for the first time this weekend,” said Joshua Binning, Lucha Cantina owner.

