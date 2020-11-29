Dozens attend visitation for Belvidere coach Robert Salley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members pay their respects during a visitation for Robert Salley, the Belvidere boys cross country coach who died last week.

On Friday Nov. 20 Salley fell and hit his head causing damage to his brain. He was taken to the ICU but died the next day. Since his passing the community has collected cards for him and his team along with some alumni took part in a memorial run on Saturday.

The visitation goes until 6 p.m. Sunday and COVID-19 guidelines are being enforced.

