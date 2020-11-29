Advertisement

Colorado governor tests positive for coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis, both have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, the governor said in a statement Saturday night.

Polis had started quarantining Wednesday after he said he was exposed to the virus. Polis had tweeted late Wednesday that he tested negative the night after learning of his exposure but would be retested.

The state has been hit with a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases. One in 41 residents are believed to be contagious.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, no one is immune from this virus,” Polis said in his statement. “Now is the time to be more cautious than ever before. There is more of the virus circulating across the country, including in Colorado, now than there even was in the spring.”

He said he will continue to serve the state while isolating himself. He urged residents to wear masks and keep 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart in public.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Fire
Fatal fire claims pregnant woman in Mt. Morris
Riverdale Police Department
Amber Alert canceled after one-year-old boy found safe
A shooting investigation is underway.
Man killed after Thanksgiving shooting in Rockford, police investigating
A CDC graphic of the COVID-19 virus via MGN.
Winnebago Co. adds 302 COVID-19 cases, 15.7% positivity rate
WIFR
Four sent to hospital after N. Main crash in Rockford

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon a surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,...
Reports: Cost of Tokyo Olympics delay put at about $2 billion
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared