Cold air arrives Monday, wind chills in teens, near single digits at times
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ll going to end the last full weekend of November 2020 on a relatively warm note but what follows will be the coldest air the Rockford region has seen so far this season.
As of Saturday night, thanks to the high of 52 degrees Saturday, Rockford currently is tied for the second warmest November of all time. The average temperature for the month is running nearly 8 degrees warmer than normal. We’ll add another above normal day Sunday with increasing clouds throughout the day. High temperatures Sunday will reach the mid-to-upper 40s.
A cold front will move through the region later Sunday giving us an initial wind shift in the evening. This is when our winds will also pick up a bit. The cold air will lag behind the passage of the front and won’t get in here until Monday. Highs in the 30s stick around through Wednesday and luckily we’ll remain dry. The low pressure system will instead bring rain to parts of Indiana and the Ohio Valley along with heavy accumulating snow in spots Monday.
Beginning Monday morning, wind chills in the teens and, at times, single digits are likely area-wide. Be sure to bundle up if you will be heading out at all. But the good news is that throughout this entire week, we will remain dry with sunny skies for the most part. No rain or snow chances in the near forecast due to a blocking pattern that will keep us fairly quiet.
