Cold air arrives Monday, wind chills in teens, near single digits at times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ll going to end the last full weekend of November 2020 on a relatively warm note but what follows will be the coldest air the Rockford region has seen so far this season.

As of Saturday night, thanks to the high of 52 degrees Saturday, Rockford currently is tied for the second warmest November of all time. The average temperature for the month is running nearly 8 degrees warmer than normal. We’ll add another above normal day Sunday with increasing clouds throughout the day. High temperatures Sunday will reach the mid-to-upper 40s.

November 2020 is currently running nearly 8 degrees above average. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As of Saturday night, November 2020 is currently tied for the second warmest November on record. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front will move through the region later Sunday giving us an initial wind shift in the evening. This is when our winds will also pick up a bit. The cold air will lag behind the passage of the front and won’t get in here until Monday. Highs in the 30s stick around through Wednesday and luckily we’ll remain dry. The low pressure system will instead bring rain to parts of Indiana and the Ohio Valley along with heavy accumulating snow in spots Monday.

A temperature drop of 15-18 degrees follows the passage of a cold front late Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday will remain dry, winds will pick up late with a few more clouds arriving, too. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A low pressure system will stay south and east of the Stateline bringing precipitation to parts of Indiana and the Ohio Valley. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Beginning Monday morning, wind chills in the teens and, at times, single digits are likely area-wide. Be sure to bundle up if you will be heading out at all. But the good news is that throughout this entire week, we will remain dry with sunny skies for the most part. No rain or snow chances in the near forecast due to a blocking pattern that will keep us fairly quiet.

It will feel quite cold Monday morning with wind chills in the teens areawide. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday will be a brisk day with highs struggling to get out of the lower 30s with the jet stream dipping further south. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wind chills in the teens and lower 20s are expected throughout the day Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Not much improvement for Tuesday morning, as chilly air sticks around. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

