Bark on Mulford celebrates its third anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many businesses are hard at work during Small Business Saturday, Bark On Mulford is taking the time to celebrate its third anniversary.

Bark On Mulford opened for business 3 years ago right around Small Business Saturday so it can celebrate the achievements made growing the pet accessory business from the ground-up while encouraging the community to shop local during the holiday season.

“So we do have some giveaways and some small drawings as well. So we are trying to give back to the community as much as they’ve given back to us,” said Kay Busse-Kleber, Bark on Mulford owner.

