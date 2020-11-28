Stateliners shop black owned businesses this Black Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Black Friday is typically one of the largest shopping days of the year, and many Stateliners say they plan to keep their spending local and support all small businesses.

“Small business owners put so much love into their businesses,” said Infinite Soul Vibrations Owner Tamika Brown.

Brown encourages everyone to shop local.

“We don’t have to be here for the community and that’s one thing I’ve learned through the pandemic too is we can survive online business, but people need to be in the presence in businesses like this,” said Brown.

Brown sells a variety of crystals which she says can help people cope with their emotions.

“Several years ago I actually got into crystals and copper as a way of healing myself, so what’s worked for me I just wanted to share it with other people,” said Brown.

While many support small businesses there’s also a growing push to shop local black owned stores too.

“We don’t get the recognition that we need, so it’s very important to support black owned businesses,” said Kellie Cheree Owner Keayonia Starks.

Starks runs her business, Kellie Cheree, solely online selling soy candles, and a variety of body products, and says business is booming.

“Sales have gone up a lot, so I haven’t seen any challenges it’s been really a blessing in disguise because I’ve been really really busy,” said Starks.

Both owners say they’re poured passion into their products, and are happy to share them with the community.

“Please come out and continue to support us as we support the community,” said Brown.

