Advertisement

Stateliners shop black owned businesses this Black Friday

Many around the region hit the stores today looking for deals, and some say it’s important to support all small businesses.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Black Friday is typically one of the largest shopping days of the year, and many Stateliners say they plan to keep their spending local and support all small businesses.

“Small business owners put so much love into their businesses,” said Infinite Soul Vibrations Owner Tamika Brown.

Brown encourages everyone to shop local.

“We don’t have to be here for the community and that’s one thing I’ve learned through the pandemic too is we can survive online business, but people need to be in the presence in businesses like this,” said Brown.

Brown sells a variety of crystals which she says can help people cope with their emotions.

“Several years ago I actually got into crystals and copper as a way of healing myself, so what’s worked for me I just wanted to share it with other people,” said Brown.

While many support small businesses there’s also a growing push to shop local black owned stores too.

“We don’t get the recognition that we need, so it’s very important to support black owned businesses,” said Kellie Cheree Owner Keayonia Starks.

Starks runs her business, Kellie Cheree, solely online selling soy candles, and a variety of body products, and says business is booming.

“Sales have gone up a lot, so I haven’t seen any challenges it’s been really a blessing in disguise because I’ve been really really busy,” said Starks.

Both owners say they’re poured passion into their products, and are happy to share them with the community.

“Please come out and continue to support us as we support the community,” said Brown.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverdale Police Department
Amber Alert canceled after one-year-old boy found safe
WIFR
Four sent to hospital after N. Main crash in Rockford
A shooting investigation is underway.
Man killed after Thanksgiving shooting in Rockford, police investigating
Fatal Fire
Fatal fire claims pregnant woman in Mt. Morris
(Credit Donald Cady, UW-Madison)
Illinois family braves pandemic to find lifesaving care

Latest News

Fatal Fire
Fatal fire claims pregnant woman in Mt. Morris
Riverdale Police Department
Amber Alert canceled after one-year-old boy found safe
A CDC graphic of the COVID-19 virus via MGN.
Winnebago Co. adds 302 COVID-19 cases, 15.7% positivity rate
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Your phone can send you an alert if you were near someone who has coronavirus