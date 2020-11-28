Mild November continues this weekend, next system misses us but brings cold here

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No big cold temperatures are in store for the weekend. In fact you can expect this potentially record-breaking November to bring more mild temperatures for its last full weekend before December starts next week.

Friday’s high temperature of 45 degrees marked the 20th above normal day in November 2020 for Rockford, as it is 4 degrees above normal. This number just adds to the already mild November we’ve had here. Normally for the month of November, the average temperature is 38.3 degrees. This year, we’re running about 8 degrees above that with the average temperature being 46.7 degrees.

Friday marked the 20th above normal day in November 2020. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

November 2020 is running nearly 8 degrees warmer than average. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As it stands right now, November would go down as the second warmest on record if it were to end today. With three more days ahead and two of them calling for above normal temperatures, it’s looking incredibly likely that this November will finish in the top five warmest on record.

As it stands right now, November 2020 is the 2nd warmest on record. There are a few more days left. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect sunny sides and lower 50s for high temperatures Saturday, perfect to go out for a stroll or even go shopping to support Small Business Saturday to get some of that holiday shopping done. The Festival of Lights also kicks off Friday night at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford for a drive-by holiday lights spectacular continuing the yearly tradition. Night time temperatures this weekend will be seasonable, if not a tad mild on Saturday.

Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford kicks off Friday night for the holiday season. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will mark a sunny and mild day in northern Illinois, perfect for going out and supporting local small businesses. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Parts of the Midwest and the Ohio Valley are eying the biggest winter storm of the season so far to arrive on Monday. Luckily for us, it will miss the region but give us a brief taste of cold and breezy conditions. Winds will begin to pick up Sunday night ahead of this weather maker, which will pass south of our region. Light snow is possible southeast of I-55 Sunday night. Lake effect snow is then expected late Sunday night into Tuesday morning for northwest Indiana.

Sunday will have a few more clouds in the region when a cold front moves through. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will miss out on the snow as a weather system passes south of our region. We'll get the cold. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will miss out on the snow as a weather system passes south of our region. We'll get the cold. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will miss out on the snow as a weather system passes south of our region. We'll get the cold. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday will be the coldest day of the forecast with highs flirting with the freezing mark of 32 degrees. However, we will remain dry and mostly sunny and that pattern will continue into the next week as our temperatures return to near or slightly above normal levels as we get into December 2020.

While we won't see snow, we'll get a taste of cold and breezy conditions Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.