Winnebago Co. adds 302 COVID-19 cases, 15.7% positivity rate
The total deaths now stand at 237 stemming from COVID-19 as of Friday.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and hit a new total of 237 deaths on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases to 17,840 from 17,538 on Wednesday. The total deaths now stand at 237 stemming from COVID-19 as of Friday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.7 percent.
“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.
Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 166 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from last week’s report of 193.
There are now 31 areas of concern in the county.
- Alden Debes Nursing Home
- Alden Park Strathmore
- Alpine Fireside Health Center
- Amberwood Care Center
- Carriage Rehab and Health Care Center
- Cherryvale Place
- Cor Mariae
- East Bank Center
- Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center
- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center
- Goldie Flogerg
- Grand Regency of Rockford
- Heritage Woods of Rockford
- Highview in the Woodlands
- Ken-Rock Elderly Apartments
- Luther Center Assisted Living
- Medina Nursing Center
- Milestone
- North Pointe Terrace
- P.A. Peterson at the Citadel
- Prairie View Assisted Living
- Presence St. Ann Center
- Riverbluff Nursing Home
- Rock River Health Care
- Siena on Brendenwood
- Stepping Stones
- TLC Community Living
- Van Matre
- Walter Lawson Children’s Home
- Wesley Willows
- Winnebago County Jail
- Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department - Corrections
A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
Several schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 875 cases of COVID-19, 264 among teachers and staff with 611 from students.
“Due to the level of community spread of COVID-19, individual schools will no longer be listed in the weekly update. WCHD will continue to include the number of cases in students and staff,” according to Cynthia Hall of the Northern Illinois PIO.
