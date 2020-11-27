Winnebago Co. adds 302 COVID-19 cases, 15.7% positivity rate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and hit a new total of 237 deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 17,840 from 17,538 on Wednesday. The total deaths now stand at 237 stemming from COVID-19 as of Friday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.7 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 166 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from last week’s report of 193.

There are now 31 areas of concern in the county.

Alden Debes Nursing Home

Alden Park Strathmore

Alpine Fireside Health Center

Amberwood Care Center

Carriage Rehab and Health Care Center

Cherryvale Place

Cor Mariae

East Bank Center

Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center

Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

Goldie Flogerg

Grand Regency of Rockford

Heritage Woods of Rockford

Highview in the Woodlands

Ken-Rock Elderly Apartments

Luther Center Assisted Living

Medina Nursing Center

Milestone

North Pointe Terrace

P.A. Peterson at the Citadel

Prairie View Assisted Living

Presence St. Ann Center

Riverbluff Nursing Home

Rock River Health Care

Siena on Brendenwood

Stepping Stones

TLC Community Living

Van Matre

Walter Lawson Children’s Home

Wesley Willows

Winnebago County Jail

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department - Corrections

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

Several schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 875 cases of COVID-19, 264 among teachers and staff with 611 from students.

“Due to the level of community spread of COVID-19, individual schools will no longer be listed in the weekly update. WCHD will continue to include the number of cases in students and staff,” according to Cynthia Hall of the Northern Illinois PIO.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.