State hits 700K COVID-19 cases, 12K total deaths

SPRINGFIELD (CBS/WIFR) — Public health officials reported more than 7,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, the lowest daily case count in more than three weeks, in no small part due to a significant slowdown in testing on Thanksgiving Day.

Nonetheless, Illinois still surpassed two grim milestones, with more than 700,000 cases and 12,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,574 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 66 additional deaths.

The latest deaths reported on Friday are listed below.

Bureau County: 1 male 90′s

Clark County: 1 male 80′s

Clay County: 1 female 90′s

Clinton County: 1 male 80′s

Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 40′s, 2 females 50′s, 2 males 50′s, 3 males 60′s, 3 females 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 4 females 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 4 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

DeKalb County: 1 female 80′s

DuPage County: 2 males 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Fayette County: 1 female 60′s

Hardin County: 1 male 80′s

Henry County: 1 female 80′s

Kane County: 1 female 70′s

Kendall County: 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

Lake County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80′s

Livingston County: 1 male 60′s

Macon County: 2 males 80′s

Marion County: 1 female 70′s

McHenry County: 1 male 80′s

Monroe County: 1 male 80′s

Morgan County: 1 male 80′s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80′s

Saline County: 1 female 80′s

Vermilion County: 1 female 70′s

Will County: 1 female 60′s, 3 females 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80′s

Woodford County: 1 female 70′s

Illinois hadn’t reported fewer than 8,000 cases since Nov. 4. However, Illinois also saw a steep decline in tests over the past 24 hours, with only 77,130 tests processed, the fewest reported in one day in nearly three weeks.

Illinois is averaging 10,095 new cases per day over the past week, down from an average of 11,777 daily cases the previous week, but more than five times higher than the 2,052 cases per day during the first seven days of October.

The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 10.1 percent, marking the ninth time in the past 16 days the rate has gone down. That metric is down from as high as 13.2 percent on Nov. 13, but still nearly triple the 3.5 percent average case positivity rate at the start of October.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 705,063 cases, including 12,029 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 5,829 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the first time there have been fewer than 6,000 hospitalizations statewide since Nov. 17. COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state have now gone down four days in a row.

However, hospitalizations from the virus are still far higher than early October, and well above the peak of the first surge of the pandemic, when hospitalizations topped out at 5,037 patients on April 28.

Illinois is averaging 6,078 coronavirus hospitalizations per day over the last week, more than four times the average of about 1,500 per day at the start of October. During the first wave of the pandemic, the state peaked at an average of 4,822 hospitalizations per day in early May.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.