Raynor Garage Doors host week of giving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, one area garage door company is using this time to give back to the community, especially during a time of uncertainty.

Raynor Garage Doors in Dixon held its second annual week of giving. Each day allowed for unique ways for employees to give back.

Last year, the company donated more than 1,100 food items to the Dixon Pantry. This year, it has raised more than $3,000 instead. Staff say this was a morale boost for employees during the pandemic.

“It’s impacted many of our employees. You know both personally and at work and they have been so resilient. We are so proud of that and they were completely open to this and obviously blew our goal of $500 out of the water, so we did a great job coming together,” Staci Anderson of Raynor Garage Doors said.

