ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming sunny this Black Friday with light north west winds and highs in the middle 40′s. Down to the 20′s tonight with plenty of sunshine on Saturday as highs will climb to the low 50′s. Middle 40′s on Sunday with a sun/cloud mixture. Turning colder on Monday with highs in the lower 30′s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.