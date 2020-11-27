Advertisement

Festival of Lights kicks off at Sinnissippi Park

Festival of Lights returns to Sinnissippi Park on November 27
Festival of Lights returns to Sinnissippi Park on November 27(WIFR)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:11 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A holiday tradition continues in the Stateline with the return of the Festival of Lights.

In it’s 31st year, the Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford will get started Friday, November 27 at 5 p.m. and run through New Year’s Eve.

Displays will be lit up all throughout the park, and guests are invited to roll down their windows and check out all the sights to see. Organizers say that Santa will be in the park most weekends from 7 - 9 p.m. for visitors to wave to Saint Nick.

Kids are also encouraged to drop off their letters to Santa at the North Pole mailbox, and no postage is required. Make sure to get those letters put in the special mailbox by December 19 so that your child will receive a response!

Festival of Lights 2020 Schedule

Opening Night - November 27th, 5pm - 11pm

Friday 11/27 - Sunday 11/29, 5pm - 11pm

Friday 12/4 - Sunday 12/6, 5pm - 11pm

Friday 12/11 - Sunday 12/13, 5pm - 11pm

Friday 12/18 - Wednesday 12/23, 5pm - 11pm

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day - 24 Hours (shuts off at midnight)

Saturday 12/26 - Sunday 12/27, 5 - 11 p.m.

Thursday 12/31, 5 p.m. - midnight (New Year’s Eve)

There is NO CHARGE to drive through the displays. Donations accepted and appreciated!

Santa’s Festival of Lights Schedule:

7 - 9 p.m.

Friday 11/27 - Sunday 11/29

Friday 12/4 - Sunday 12/6

Friday 12/11 - Sunday 12/13

Friday 12/18 - Sunday 12/20

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverdale Police Department
Amber Alert canceled after one-year-old boy found safe
WIFR
Four sent to hospital after N. Main crash in Rockford
A shooting investigation is underway.
Man killed after Thanksgiving shooting in Rockford, police investigating
(Credit Donald Cady, UW-Madison)
Illinois family braves pandemic to find lifesaving care
Fatal Fire
Fatal fire claims pregnant woman in Mt. Morris

Latest News

Black Friday is typically one of the largest shopping days of the year, and many Stateliners...
Stateliners shop black owned businesses this Black Friday
Fatal Fire
Fatal fire claims pregnant woman in Mt. Morris
Riverdale Police Department
Amber Alert canceled after one-year-old boy found safe
A CDC graphic of the COVID-19 virus via MGN.
Winnebago Co. adds 302 COVID-19 cases, 15.7% positivity rate
The software on iPhones and Android devices detects when people -- or rather their phones --...
Your phone can send you an alert if you were near someone who has coronavirus