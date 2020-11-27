Festival of Lights kicks off at Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A holiday tradition continues in the Stateline with the return of the Festival of Lights.

In it’s 31st year, the Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford will get started Friday, November 27 at 5 p.m. and run through New Year’s Eve.

Displays will be lit up all throughout the park, and guests are invited to roll down their windows and check out all the sights to see. Organizers say that Santa will be in the park most weekends from 7 - 9 p.m. for visitors to wave to Saint Nick.

Kids are also encouraged to drop off their letters to Santa at the North Pole mailbox, and no postage is required. Make sure to get those letters put in the special mailbox by December 19 so that your child will receive a response!

Festival of Lights 2020 Schedule

Opening Night - November 27th, 5pm - 11pm

Friday 11/27 - Sunday 11/29, 5pm - 11pm

Friday 12/4 - Sunday 12/6, 5pm - 11pm

Friday 12/11 - Sunday 12/13, 5pm - 11pm

Friday 12/18 - Wednesday 12/23, 5pm - 11pm

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day - 24 Hours (shuts off at midnight)

Saturday 12/26 - Sunday 12/27, 5 - 11 p.m.

Thursday 12/31, 5 p.m. - midnight (New Year’s Eve)

There is NO CHARGE to drive through the displays. Donations accepted and appreciated!

Santa’s Festival of Lights Schedule:

7 - 9 p.m.

Friday 11/27 - Sunday 11/29

Friday 12/4 - Sunday 12/6

Friday 12/11 - Sunday 12/13

Friday 12/18 - Sunday 12/20

