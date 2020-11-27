Fatal fire claims pregnant woman in Mt. Morris

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old pregnant woman died in a house fire in Mt. Morris on Wednesday evening.

On Nov. 25, the Ogle County 911 center received multiple calls for smoke coming from a residence in the 200 block of S. Hannah Avenue in the Village of Mt. Morris at 4:29 p.m., according to the Mt. Morris Fire Protection District.

Mt. Morris fire crews were sent to the scene, when they arrived, they found a single story, wood frame residence with heavy smoke venting from the roof and eaves. Smoke detectors could be heard sounding from the exterior of the residence.

Reports from neighbors to crews detailed that a resident was likely still inside the residence. Fire crews found heavy smoke and heat as they entered the structure. While extinguishing the fire and searching the residence for any people, a female victim was found on the floor in the kitchen. She was quickly removed from the residence to EMS crews waiting outside.

Despite life-saving measures, the 27-year-old pregnant woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 5:10 p.m. and firefighters remained on scene, performing salvage and overhaul of the structure until 11 p.m. Most mutual aid left the scene before 6 p.m., according to the Mt. Morris Fire Protection District.

The structure is uninhabitable at this time, with initial damage estimates of $125,000.

Byron, Dixon Rural, Forreston, German Valley, Leaf River, Oregon, Polo and Stillman crews provided mutual aid at the scene. Mt. Morris police, Mt. Morris fire, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and the Ogle County Coroner’s Office are performing a joint investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for the following week, according to the Mt. Morris Fire Protection District.

