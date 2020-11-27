Advertisement

Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals

They say they could not have done it all without help.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local church made sure no one in our community went hungry on Thanksgiving, especially during this pandemic.

Court Street United Methodist held its 39th Annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, handing out free meals with all the fixings. Usually, the church opens its doors to guests for a sit-down meal, but because of COVID-19 guidelines, things looked a bit different.

Guests could pick up or receive their meal in a drive-thru style. Although organizers had to reinvent their annual tradition, they say it’s worth it to be able to hand out hundreds of meals. They say they could not have done it all without help.

“I asked for bags from Culver’s and they graciously donated. The 320 store down the street, which is our neighbor, they donated celery and onions. The community is a great support to us and members of the congregation and community either with pies or financial donations,” Sue Cram, Thanksgiving chairman said.

