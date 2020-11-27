Advertisement

Bears name Mitchell Trubisky starting QB vs. Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws against the Detroit Lions in the first half...
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, coach Matt Nagy said Friday.

Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week but Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. But Foles was unable to practice again Friday and Nagy turned to Trubisky.

The Bears are trying to end a four-game losing streak.

Nagy said it’s still possible Foles could be the backup quarterback for the game.

Trubisky suffered a right shoulder injury Nov. 1 against New Orleans while he ran on a zone-read, his only play since being benched against Atlanta in Week 3. Foles’ injury occurred on a sack in the fourth quarter of a 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 16.

Nagy turned to Foles seeking a spark for his team’s offense, and he rallied Chicago from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta after Trubisky was benched. But the Bears are 2-5 with Foles as the starter, averaging 16.7 points per game.

Foles has completed 202 of 311 passes for 1,852 yards with 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 81.0.

Trubisky is 51 of 86 for 560 yards with six touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 87.4. The Bears won both games that Trubisky started and finished, including a rally from 17 points down in the fourth quarter in the opener at Detroit.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverdale Police Department
Amber Alert canceled after one-year-old boy found safe
WIFR
Four sent to hospital after N. Main crash in Rockford
A shooting investigation is underway.
Man killed after Thanksgiving shooting in Rockford, police investigating
(Credit Donald Cady, UW-Madison)
Illinois family braves pandemic to find lifesaving care
Fatal Fire
Fatal fire claims pregnant woman in Mt. Morris

Latest News

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to his players during an NCAA college football game...
No. 3 Ohio State cancels game at Illinois after virus spike
NIU basketball warms up for meeting with UIC on Wednesday night at the Convocation Center.
NIU men and women lose season openers
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60
Fred VanVleet lifts Larry O'Brien trophy over his head at 2019 FVV Fan Fest.
VanVleet exhales after signing $85 million contract