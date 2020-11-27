Amber Alert canceled after one-year-old boy found safe

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Riverdale Police Department says a one-year-old boy has been found safe and a previously issued Amber Alert has been canceled.

K’marion P Hebron, a one-year-old Black boy with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen early Friday morning before being found safe Friday night.

The Riverdale Police Department is investigating a double homicide and child abduction that occurred at 14212 South Tracy Ave. in Riverdale.

The suspect is identified as Clarence Hebron, a 32-year-old Black man who is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2009 Silver Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plate CA96676.

Anyone with information about this abduction are asked to contact 911.

