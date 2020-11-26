YWCA Northwestern Ill. accepting scholarship apps

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YWCA Northwestern Illinois is now accepting applications for the Bright Future Scholarship and La Voz Latina Scholarship.

Scholarship winners will be announced March 1, 2021. Applications are available here.

YWCA will present $1,500 Bright Future scholarships to a female high school senior demonstrating the leadership characteristics and potential to affect positive change. Applicants must meet a minimum 2.5 GPA and complete application requirements, including a signature from their guidance counselor. Eligible individuals are working or attending school in the YWCA Northwestern Illinois service areas of Boone, Winnebago, Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties.

“YWCA Northwestern Illinois is honored to be able to continue the La Voz Latina Scholarship and funded through the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois,” according to the YWCA.

This $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to a male or female high school senior of Hispanic or Latino descent, residing in Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson or Jo Daviess Counties. Eligibility includes classification as a graduating senior by the time award is granted and enrollment at an accredited college or university in order to receive funds. Scholarship deadline is Jan. 15, 2021. To apply, visit here.

