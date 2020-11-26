USPS announce price changes for 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission of price changes to take effect Jan. 24, 2021.

The proposed prices, approved by the Postal Service Board of Governors, would raise mailing services product prices approximately 1.8 percent for first-class mail and 1.5 percent for other categories. Although mailing services price increases are based on the consumer price index, competitive international shipping services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions.

The governors believe these new rates will keep the USPS competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue. Unlike some other shippers, the USPS does not add surcharges for fuel, residential delivery or regular Saturday delivery.

If favorably reviewed by the PRC, the new prices will include no increase in the price of a first class mail forever stamp, which would remain at 55 cents. The single-piece letter additional ounce price would increase to 20 cents, the metered mail 1-ounce price would increase to 51 cents and the prices of postcard stamp.

The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to take effect. The complete USPS price filings with prices for all products can be found on the PRC site under the Daily Listings section. For the mailing services filing, see Docket No. R2021-1. For the international shipping services filing, see Docket No. CP2021-15.

The price change tables are also available on the Postal Service’s Postal Explorer website. The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

