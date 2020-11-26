State Fire Marshal equipment grant program accepting apps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced the application period is open for the Small Equipment Grant Program.

All interested departments should send an application to OSFM no later than Jan. 29, 2021. OSFM will award $3.3 million to eligible fire departments and ambulance services during this application period.

The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. A total of $3.5 million was awarded to 154 fire departments and districts and EMS providers in June.

“This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for the fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small tools and equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase,” according to the OSFM.

In addition to firefighting personal protective equipment, applicants can also apply for personal infection control items such as masks, gowns and gloves this application cycle. Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments are eligible to apply. In addition, stand-alone, not-for-profit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply.

Fire department, fire protection districts and township fire department applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years prior to applying. Due to NFIRS undergoing updates at this time, the OSFM will require departments to be current through June 2020 for this grant period.

Additional information including the application can be found here.

Completed applications should be submitted to:

Office of the State Fire Marshal

Small Equipment Grant Program

1035 Stevenson Drive

Springfield, IL 62703

