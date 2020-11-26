Rockford Public Library returns curbside pick-up, computer access by appointment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In addition to its digital services and virtual library, as of Dec. 2, customers of Rockford Public Library will be able to pick up physical items they have placed on hold, during a scheduled time, at the Hart Interim Library and the Rockton Centre and East branches.

The Montague Branch Library will remain closed for maintenance throughout the month of December.

“We know our customers want access to their materials,” RPL Executive Director, Lynn Stainbrook said. “Returning to curbside pick up service and computer service by appointment is the safest way to accommodate our customers’ needs at this time.

Customers can reserve items through RPL’s website, or via telephone. If the items are available, RPL Staff will pull them, sanitize them, and call the customer to make an appointment to have them pick the items up through a curbside pick-up process. If the items are currently out on loan, a “hold” will be placed on the items until their return, at which time, they will be sanitized before being loaned out again.

When a customer reports to a RPL location at their appointed time, they are asked to wait in line, at a distance of at least six feet from any other customer retrieving materials.

• Once they reach the door, they are asked to hold up either their Library card or a State ID to the window.

• Staff will verify the items placed on hold and the customer will simply signify YES or NO.

• Once verified, customers are asked to step back six feet from the door so that staff can place items on a cart and send them out to the customer.

• Once staff has returned inside the building, customers may grab their materials and enjoy!

RPL customers who need to use computers may email info@rockfordpubliclibrary.org or call 815- 965-7606 to make an appointment at Hart Interim Library. These appointments will be limited to 45 minutes. If a customer needs to arrange for more time or a higher level of assistance using a computer, they can call 815-987-6614 and make an appointment at RPL’s Nordlof Center.

If a Rockford resident does not have a library card, they are able to get or renew one online through the library website, at any time. RPL Staff are available to provide phone service at the following locations during regular business hours and will answer any questions via email at info@rockfordpubliclibrary.org.

Hart Interim Library is located at 214 N. Church St., 815-965-7606. East Branch Library is located at 6685 E. State St., 815-966-2748. The Rockton Centre location is at 3112 N. Rockton Ave., 815-966-2776.

