Rep. Bustos nominated to Co-Chair Steering and Policy Committee

Bustos currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee and on the House Committee on Agriculture.
Bustos has served the 17th district since winning her first election bid in 2013.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued a statement after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her nomination to serve as Co-Chair of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

“Throughout my career, I have sought to lift up voices from the middle of our country – families in our cities and towns, communities that make up rural America and hardworking people all across our nation,” Rep. Bustos said. “Today, I am humbled and honored to be nominated for Co-Chair of the Steering and Policy Committee and to continue to bring that perspective to the senior leadership team in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

The House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee recommends committee assignments to the Democratic Caucus and helps shape the House policy agenda. Bustos currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee and on the House Committee on Agriculture.

