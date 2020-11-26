Advertisement

Mercyhealth Alpine adds flu shot clinic dates

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - In an effort to encourage vaccinations, Mercyhealth Family Medicine Residency Program has added additional flu shot clinic dates at Mercyhealth Alpine in Loves Park.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Those receiving shots will have their insurance billed, so bring your insurance card. If you prefer to pay for your shot, the regular flu vaccine is available for $38 and high-dose vaccine for $68, payable by cash, check or credit card at time of vaccination.

“Getting an influenza vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, but flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death. This fall and winter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes it’s likely that both flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will spread. That is why getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever,” according to Mercyhealth.

Mercyhealth Alpine is located at 7702 N. Alpine Rd. in Loves Park. Flu shot clinic dates are listed below.

  • Nov. 27, 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 28, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Dec. 4, 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 5, 8:30 to 11:30 am
  • Dec. 11, 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 18, 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 19, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The CDC recommends all people 6 months and older to get a yearly flu vaccine. For more information about this year’s flu vaccine, visit here.

