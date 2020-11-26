Jack & Company Elderberry Syrup business booms as pandemic continues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In March, 23 News brought you a story about a local business that’s sales began skyrocketing during the pandemic. Now, we check back in 7 months later.

“I love elderberries. I love elderberries,” Jack Schoeny, Jack & Co Elderberry Syrup supporter said.

Schoeny’s love for elderberries stems from his parents who started Jack & Co Elderberry Syrup nearly 10 years ago. But it took the pandemic to help the business grow as people search for something to boost their immune system.

“It’s incredible, when I first started I thought we would sell a few bottles, then I bought a few more and now we are selling 6 to 8 hundred bottles a week,” Nikki Schoeny, Jack & Co owner said.

To keep up with sales, the business moved into a storefront in downtown Pecatonica and tweaked its production line.

“We’ve switched to a brewing system in 50-pound kettles like you would beer because we couldn’t keep up with demand the way we were before,” Nikki said.

“It’s hard not to believe in the product and to believe in the people that are behind it,” Abbye Garcia, Jack & Co Customer said.

Garcia is a friend of the Schoeny family and became a customer from the day the company opened.

“I have a 7-year-old and he’s in school so it’s important for me to find ways for him to build his immune system. It’s something we actually do together. We have morning and nighttime shots that we take together,” Garcia said.

Garcia credits the syrup with keeping her family healthy and tells everyone she knows about its benefits.

“Right now everyone is looking for answers and healthy options. So I’m excited it’s really taken off and people are supporting it,” Garcia said.

For more information on where you can buy Jack & Co Elderberry Syrup, you can head to https://jackandcosyrup.ecwid.com/

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.