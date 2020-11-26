Advertisement

Four sent to hospital after N. Main crash in Rockford

A vehicle was on fire at one point following the crash.
WIFR
WIFR(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people have been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on N. Main Street in Rockford on Thursday night.

A head-on collision between two cars sent one vehicle to hang on a guard rail on N. Main Street near Gleasman and Latham Roads before 4:30 p.m.

The same vehicle was on fire at one point following the crash. The area near the crash is closed to traffic, and drivers should look for alternate routes.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

