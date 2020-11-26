Advertisement

Blackhawk Bank collects $14K from food drive

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blackhawk Bank’s annual “Grateful Giving” Thanksgiving Food Drive raised $14,484.60 and 2,616 non-perishable items, with the help of employees and customers taking the initiative to donate.

The bank received an additional donation from Seneca Foods in Janesville, Wisconsin. Seneca donated 170 cases of canned corn and green beans to the food drive.

Blackhawk Bank’s ten mission partners include The Salvation Army of Beloit, St. Vincent DePaul of Beloit, Caritas, Old Stone Church of Northern Winnebago County, Victory Outreach of Rockford, Rock River Valley Food Pantry of Rockford, YWCA of Janesville, Empower Boone, FISH of McHenry and Wauconda Island Lake Food Pantry. Each mission partner received over $1,400 in cash donations and over 260 non-perishables.

