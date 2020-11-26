Man killed after Thanksgiving shooting in Rockford, police investigating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting in the city on Thanksgiving morning.

A 37-year-old man died from his injuries from a shooting that took place in the 2500 block of Lawndale Avenue, residents are asked to avoid the area.

Update: 37-year old-male succumbed to his injuries from shooting on Lawndale. This is an active investigation. If you have any information, please contact us at 815-966-2900 or anonymously at CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 26, 2020

Two men arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information, please contact us at 815-966-2900 or anonymously at CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867.

