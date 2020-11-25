Rockford Rescue Mission to serve Thanksgiving meals Nov. 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Rescue Mission will provide an estimated 500 turkey dinners with all the trimmings for hungry and struggling men, women and children at their annual Thanksgiving meal.

To-go meals will be served to community guests on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of their facility at 715 W. State St. The Mission’s Crisis guests and residents of their long-term life recovery program will be enjoying their meal inside the facility, according to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

“Thanksgiving is a family holiday,” Rockford Rescue Mission CEO Sherry Pitney said. “Homeless and hurting folks in Rockford are our family, and we want them all to come to our doors to celebrate, even if it looks very different this year. Serving up a delicious traditional meal in a lets them know we care about them.”

The “to-go” Thanksgiving meal will be available outdoors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no charge for those attending. COVID-19 measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of the community and all those in attendance.

The Thanksgiving meals are made possible through financial gifts, food donations and volunteer support from individuals and local businesses, as well as church partners.

“This special meal means so much to those experiencing homelessness amidst the pandemic and to our community guests who would otherwise spend Thanksgiving alone,” Pitney said. “We are grateful for our supporters who have extended their generosity and assistance to ensure all our guests feel at home this holiday.”

To learn more about Rockford Rescue Mission’s programs and services, or to donate online, visit here.

