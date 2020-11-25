Advertisement

Rain not the only issue with which Stateline’s to contend with overnight, Wednesday

Fog likely to develop overnight, impacts on morning commute possible
By Mark Henderson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday’s been an eventful one in the weather department, starting with the season’s first measurable snow, followed immediately by a cold rain that has dominated off and on for much of the day. Several more hours of rain are ahead, but there is an end in sight. Widespread rain, perhaps including a few brief downpours, will remain likely through at least 9:00 Tuesday evening.

Rain should begin to wind down across most of the Stateline by mid to late evening Tuesday.
Rain should begin to wind down across most of the Stateline by mid to late evening Tuesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While a few sprinkles aren’t to be ruled out thereafter, most of the overnight hours are to remain dry from that point forward. But, that doesn’t mean our problems are over with. In fact, they’re far from finished.

There’s an abundance of moisture residing in the lowest levels of our atmosphere, and winds are expected to quickly die down as the rain moves out. That combination provides an environment more than suitable for fog to develop.

Plenty of low-level moisture along with a diminishing wind regime should provide an environment...
Plenty of low-level moisture along with a diminishing wind regime should provide an environment ripe for fog development overnight.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As rain exits Tuesday evening, fog shouldn’t hesitate much in developing, likely reducing visibility in spots as early as 9:00pm.

As rain moves out this evening, fog will likely begin to settle in.
As rain moves out this evening, fog will likely begin to settle in.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The fog’s likely to quickly thicken thereafter. High-resolution forecast models suggest fog may reduce visibility to near zero over the entire Stateline by Midnight, but these models have, in the past, shown a bias in overestimating the extent of fog. Still, it’s reasonable to assume visibility will drop under a mile, and perhaps well under a mile, by that time.

As winds begin to diminish later in the evening, fog's likely to become more dense.
As winds begin to diminish later in the evening, fog's likely to become more dense.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind winds expected to remain extremely light for the duration of the night that follows, and likely extending through sunrise and beyond, visibility may very well remain a factor for our morning commute.

It's possible that fog may reduce visibility into Wednesday morning's commute.
It's possible that fog may reduce visibility into Wednesday morning's commute.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The give and take game continues beyond the morning commute. Fog may well lift by mid to late morning, though rain will again replace the fog. Steady rain’s likely to cover the entire region from late morning through at least midday, and likely beyond.

After a generally dry morning, rain will once again overspread the region as we near midday.
After a generally dry morning, rain will once again overspread the region as we near midday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Finally, come dinnertime or thereabouts, rain should be on its last leg. And, while a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out entirely in the evening and overnight hours, Wednesday night should be a quiet one.

Rain will largely be finished by dinnertime Wednesday, aside from one or two last sprinkles.
Rain will largely be finished by dinnertime Wednesday, aside from one or two last sprinkles.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking ahead to our Thanksgiving, it’s nearly certain to begin with a rather extensive overcast. More importantly, though, it’s to start rain-free. Already by mid-morning, there may even be hints of clearing across the far western extent of the area.

Thanksgiving looks to start off on a cloudy but, more importantly, dry note.
Thanksgiving looks to start off on a cloudy but, more importantly, dry note.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The latter half of Thanksgiving’s shaping up to be extremely pleasant! Sunshine’s expected to take over in full force, and with a relatively healthy southwesterly breeze expected to be blowing, temperatures are still on track to return to the lower 50s.

Following a cloudy start to our Thanksgiving, sunshine looks to take over for the latter...
Following a cloudy start to our Thanksgiving, sunshine looks to take over for the latter portion of the day.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Abundant sunshine is to dominate the remainder of the holiday weekend, with temperatures Friday through Sunday to remain well above normal by late November standards.

