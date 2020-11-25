Rain not the only issue with which Stateline’s to contend with overnight, Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday’s been an eventful one in the weather department, starting with the season’s first measurable snow, followed immediately by a cold rain that has dominated off and on for much of the day. Several more hours of rain are ahead, but there is an end in sight. Widespread rain, perhaps including a few brief downpours, will remain likely through at least 9:00 Tuesday evening.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While a few sprinkles aren’t to be ruled out thereafter, most of the overnight hours are to remain dry from that point forward. But, that doesn’t mean our problems are over with. In fact, they’re far from finished.

There’s an abundance of moisture residing in the lowest levels of our atmosphere, and winds are expected to quickly die down as the rain moves out. That combination provides an environment more than suitable for fog to develop.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As rain exits Tuesday evening, fog shouldn’t hesitate much in developing, likely reducing visibility in spots as early as 9:00pm.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The fog’s likely to quickly thicken thereafter. High-resolution forecast models suggest fog may reduce visibility to near zero over the entire Stateline by Midnight, but these models have, in the past, shown a bias in overestimating the extent of fog. Still, it’s reasonable to assume visibility will drop under a mile, and perhaps well under a mile, by that time.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind winds expected to remain extremely light for the duration of the night that follows, and likely extending through sunrise and beyond, visibility may very well remain a factor for our morning commute.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The give and take game continues beyond the morning commute. Fog may well lift by mid to late morning, though rain will again replace the fog. Steady rain’s likely to cover the entire region from late morning through at least midday, and likely beyond.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Finally, come dinnertime or thereabouts, rain should be on its last leg. And, while a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out entirely in the evening and overnight hours, Wednesday night should be a quiet one.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking ahead to our Thanksgiving, it’s nearly certain to begin with a rather extensive overcast. More importantly, though, it’s to start rain-free. Already by mid-morning, there may even be hints of clearing across the far western extent of the area.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The latter half of Thanksgiving’s shaping up to be extremely pleasant! Sunshine’s expected to take over in full force, and with a relatively healthy southwesterly breeze expected to be blowing, temperatures are still on track to return to the lower 50s.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Abundant sunshine is to dominate the remainder of the holiday weekend, with temperatures Friday through Sunday to remain well above normal by late November standards.

