Auto Club Group donates $250K to Feeding America

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - AAA – The Auto Club Group made a $250,000 contribution to Feeding America to honor the work of the company’s 10,200 employees throughout the pandemic.

“It is our duty and privilege to support our neighbors in need and we are grateful to partner with Feeding America to provide much-needed food assistance across our company’s 14-state territory,” Joseph J. Richardson, President and CEO of AAA – ACG said. “During these challenging times, food insecurity is a much bigger problem and we encourage others who can to join us in supporting this important need.”

This holiday season, one in nine people are facing hunger here in America. Feeding America can help provide at least 10 meals with just $1, and AAA – ACG’s contribution will provide more than 2.5 million meals to people facing hunger.

“We are grateful for this donation especially as our food bank network continues to face enormous challenges,” Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for Feeding America said. “We are responding to a near 60 percent increase in demand for food at the local level and this contribution is essential to helping us respond and feed families now and into the future.”

