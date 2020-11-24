Advertisement

YWCA Northwestern Illinois receives funding from Healing Illinois grant

Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YWCA Northwestern Illinois continues to be one of the leaders when it comes to ending racism and implicit biases in the community.

The YWCA received $20,000 from the Healing Illinois grant. The organization is one of 86 recipients in the state to receive the funding. Healing Illinois is a new statewide initiative to address and heal the harms caused by racism.

The YWCA will team up with law enforcement agencies in both Boone and Winnebago County to expand its implicit bias and cultural competency training. Those municipalities include Boone and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Loves Park, Roscoe, Rockton, Rockford Park District, South Beloit, Village of Winnebago, and Belvidere Police Departments. 500 officers will be trained in the program by the end of January, 2021.

The training will provide culturally-sensitive means of communicating and interacting to help keep everyone safe in certain situations.

YWCA Northwestern Illinois CEO Kris Machajewski said it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s just all the more important that we bring officers into this conversation,” explained Machajewski. “Give them the language, help them to understand where this is coming from. Give them some tools that they can use in their daily job in order to counteract some of what might be perceived as inequities.”

Machejewski said the training begins on Monday, Nov. 30 at the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department’s command center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple area restaurants shut down indoor dining service after the WCHD threatens to pull food...
Restaurants in the region close dining rooms to meet Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
Rockford Police tell 23 News a male, approximately 50-years-old is dead following a motorcycle...
Motorcycle accident in Rockford Saturday morning leaves one man dead
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Robert Sally died unexpectedly on Saturday.
Belvidere boys cross country mourns the loss of their coach
Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
Pedestrians killed on N. 2nd Street identified

Latest News

School officials remove the cornerstone, and open the case filled with items from 50 years ago.
Rock Valley College opens time capsule from 1970
It will help expand its implicit bias and cultural competency training to local law enforcement.
YWCA receives funding from Healing Illinois grant
Generic graphic
Mayor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention gets $600K grant
Black Friday
Black Friday amid COVID-19 pandemic