YWCA Northwestern Illinois receives funding from Healing Illinois grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YWCA Northwestern Illinois continues to be one of the leaders when it comes to ending racism and implicit biases in the community.

The YWCA received $20,000 from the Healing Illinois grant. The organization is one of 86 recipients in the state to receive the funding. Healing Illinois is a new statewide initiative to address and heal the harms caused by racism.

The YWCA will team up with law enforcement agencies in both Boone and Winnebago County to expand its implicit bias and cultural competency training. Those municipalities include Boone and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Loves Park, Roscoe, Rockton, Rockford Park District, South Beloit, Village of Winnebago, and Belvidere Police Departments. 500 officers will be trained in the program by the end of January, 2021.

The training will provide culturally-sensitive means of communicating and interacting to help keep everyone safe in certain situations.

YWCA Northwestern Illinois CEO Kris Machajewski said it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s just all the more important that we bring officers into this conversation,” explained Machajewski. “Give them the language, help them to understand where this is coming from. Give them some tools that they can use in their daily job in order to counteract some of what might be perceived as inequities.”

Machejewski said the training begins on Monday, Nov. 30 at the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department’s command center.

