Soggy Next Couple Days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 1 - 3 inches of snow Tuesday morning we begin to focus on rain showers from time to time through Wednesday early afternoon. Highs will reach the low 40′s today and remain around 40 through the evening with scattered rain showers and areas of fog as our snow melts. Upper 40′s tomorrow with shower chances through early afternoon. Thanksgiving is looking great with highs around 50 and a dry pattern into early next week.

