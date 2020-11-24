Advertisement

Soggy Next Couple Days

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 1 - 3 inches of snow Tuesday morning we begin to focus on rain showers from time to time through Wednesday early afternoon. Highs will reach the low 40′s today and remain around 40 through the evening with scattered rain showers and areas of fog as our snow melts. Upper 40′s tomorrow with shower chances through early afternoon. Thanksgiving is looking great with highs around 50 and a dry pattern into early next week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic courtesy Pixaby/MGN.
Pedestrians killed on N. 2nd Street identified
Robert Sally died unexpectedly on Saturday.
Belvidere boys cross country mourns the loss of their coach
Arrest made in Tammy Tracey murder case
Tracey family makes statement after suspect charged
fatal crash
N. Meridian Road fatal crash victim identified
Handcuffs
Machesney Park man arrested for sexual abuse

Latest News

We've declared a First Alert Weather Day overnight Monday through Tuesday morning, due to the...
First Alert Weather Day declared as accumulating snow arrives overnight
Several hours of snow are to impact Tuesday morning commute.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/23/2020
Calm Monday but Snow on the way Tonight
Calm Monday but Snow on the way Tonight
Breaking down the impacts of the season's first winter weather event in the Stateline.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 11/22/2020