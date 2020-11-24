Rockford officer use of deadly force justified in Tyris Jones shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said Rockford police officer Dominik McNiece was “legally justified” for his use of deadly force when he fired his weapon at Tyris Jones in October.

Hite Ross provided an update with the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force. She said she reviewed the investigation through the lens of use of deadly force. She proceeded to define multiple statutes in the state of Illinois. Hite Ross also referenced multiple Supreme Court cases that relate to use of deadly force.

Hite Ross released two other charges against Jones, including attempt for vehicular hijacking and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force submitted the investigation to Hite Ross 19 days ago, back on Nov. 5. On Tuesday, the state’s attorney announced her findings.

“I appreciate the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force conducting a thorough investigation into the officer involved shooting in October,” Chief of Police Dan O’Shea said. “Now that the State’s Attorney’s Office has rendered the decision advising the officer’s actions were lawful, we will begin our internal administrative review of the incident. I am thankful that the victim in the attempted vehicular hijacking was unharmed and no one was fatally injured during the pursuit and subsequent shooting. Tyris Jones, the suspect in this case, is still at large on an outstanding murder warrant and we are asking for the public’s help in locating him.”

