Rockford City Market fundraiser hopes to offset losses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Development Partnership, the small nonprofit organization that runs the Rockford City Market, is running a fundraising campaign to help offset the losses of 2020.

The revenue lost from the outdoor market is about $50,000, Cathy McDermott, Executive Director of the Rock River Development Partnership said.

McDermott also said the market started three weeks late due to the pandemic, and closed once due to protests.

“Unfortunately, the significant decrease in operations and attendance in 2020 resulted in a substantial deficit. In its over 10 years of existence, the Rockford City Market has never run a public fundraising campaign, instead relying on events and loyal sponsors. As a lean operation, the team at the Rockford City Market is working diligently to survive the current challenges, but the market needs the support of the community to keep things going,” according to Rockford City Market.

COVID-19 made gathering a tough task in 2020. The Market’s Food Hall, Incubator Kitchen and event spaces sat empty for most of the year as gatherings were prohibited. The outdoor Friday Market saw a major decrease in attendance and sales, according to a statement on Tuesday morning.

The Rockford City Market is asking the community to consider donating to their GoFundMe campaign. The Rockford City Market is run by the Rock River Development Partnership, a 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible.

