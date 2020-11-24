Packers to host small group of employees, families during Bears game in hopes of welcoming ticketed fans back to stadium soon

GREENBAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers are hopeful that hosting ticketed fans will be possible in the coming weeks and are preparing by hosting a small group of Packers employees and their household family in the stadium to evaluate COVID-19 protocols during Sunday’s game against the Bears.

According to a news release issued by the team Monday, approximately 500 guests will be in attendance to model operations including entry and exiting, concession stand and restaurant usage, the effectiveness of signage and distancing of seating pods.

“We want to ensure that we are ready to host fans if and when that time comes,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We have worked closely with Bellin Health and local public health leadership to implement thorough protocols that have been refined over the last few months. These protocols have been successful at other NFL facilities, and we are confident in our operations and that this small group of staff and family members will follow the protocols.”

The guests must comply with the new seating policy which requires them to remain within their socially distanced household “pod” of seats, unless using the restroom or purchasing food or drinks. The news release explained other protocols will be evaluated, including the use of mobile tickets, enhanced cleaning measures, hand sanitizer stations, cashless concession stands and required face coverings unless actively eating or drinking. Tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots will also be prohibited for Sunday’s guests.

The team notes the other teams across the NFL have taken a similar approach to gradually welcoming fans back. The news release stated that while COVID-19 cases are trending upward nationally, no local COVID-19 case clusters have been traced to NFL games, according to the relevant health departments in NFL cities. Through Week 10, the NFL had a total of 65 games with more than 550,000 fans in attendance.

The Packers will not host ticketed fans at the Bears or Eagles games. If the team is able to host ticketed fans later this season, season ticket holders who have opted in for the opportunity to purchase tickets will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.